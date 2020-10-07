TOKYO TRIBE WARU: Fourth Volume Of The Series Announced To Be Its Last

Decade long-running manga series Tokyo Tribe Waru reveals that the upcoming volume of the book will be its conclusion. Hith te jump to learn more about when to pick up the final volume of the hit series!

In the 1990s, mangaka Santa Inoue launched the manga series Tokyo Tribe. The series tells the story of a world where Japan, specifically Tokyo, are divvied out between various tribes. As the new order in the city continues with relative peace, something happens hath threatens all-out war between the tribes.

The manga was a significant hit in Japan, launching two sequels, the first being Tokyo Tribe 2, which premiered in 1998 and the sequel being Tokyo Tribe 3, which began its publication in 2008. Following the massive success of the manga, the franchise has even had an anime adaption and live-action film!

The most recent series, Tokyo Tribe Waru, began publishing in 2015, in the pages of Akia Shoten's Bessatsu Young Champion magazine. Santa Inoue writes the series and, as of now, has released three compiled volumes.

In a recent announcement from the listing found on Amazon; the hit manga series will be concluding with its fourth volume, this fall. While no further updates have been given on if any more spin-offs will be coming, fans can hope that Inoue will have more stories to tell when the time comes. Make sure to share your thoughts on the announcement in the comments below!





The manga is set after the original Tokyo Tribe manga, and centers on the Shivuya WARU gang, the successor of the old Shivuya Saru gang.



TOKYO TRIBE WARU will have its final volume shipped on September 17th.