TOMODACHI GAME: Hit Manga Approaching Series Climactic Final Arc

Hit mystery manga Tomodachi Game is headed towards its final arc! Hit the jump to learn more about what comes next for Yuki Saro's series and what fans can expect!

Based on an idea from Mikoto Yamaguchi, Yuki Sato's Tomodachi Game tells the story of a group of high school students who stumble on the western equivalent of $20,000 of school trip fees missing. This mystery series ends up becoming a real standout as its ethical debates take center stage.

Released in 2013, in the pages of Kodansha's Bessatsu Shonen magazine, and has released a total of 16 compiled volumes, so far. Since the success of the series, the manga has also had two live-action adaptions, a film and TV drama that released in 2017.

In a recent reveal from Bessatsu Shonen, the September issue of the magazine begins the final arc of the series! While there are no official plans for the future, fans can expect tensions to rise in the manga, as the climax approaches!

While there is no confirmation of a follow-up or an official end date for the series, make sure to continue reading and stay tuned for any possible updates!





