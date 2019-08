TRY KNIGHTS: Hit Rugby Manga Announces Its Conclusion

In 2018, Senzoku Erisawa and Shunsaku Yano, launched a series titled, that released onMonthly Comic Gene magazine. The series follows two rugby players that form a fast bond around the sport as they work together to help their school become the best. The anime was such a success that it managed to spawn an anime series that is streaming as it airs, on. With the series coming soon, the manga, according to Monthly Comic Gene, has announced its conclusion to the series will be coming very soon.Sad to see the series end? Excited to see what will be coming? We would love to see your thoughts in the comments!will be releasing its final chapter on Friday!