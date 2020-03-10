Two CODE GEASS Spinoff Manga Series Have Reached Their Conclusions

The Code Geass comedy manga spinoff released its final chapter on Friday with the extended stories manga announcing that the upcoming chapter will finish the manga.

The two separate Code Geass spinoff mangas, Katei Kyōshi no Lelouch-san and Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion - Lancelot & Guren, are reaching their conclusions this year. The comedy manga, Katei Kyōshi, no Lelouch-san actually published its final chapter on Friday with the extended stories manga Lancelot & Guren announcing the next chapter will be it is last.

Katei Kyōshi no Lelouch-san is an alternate comedic take on the original story with main characters Lelouch and Nunnally living in a normal world with normal lives until a mysterious and high-class girl known as C.C. (C-2) moves into their house. Their mother entrusts Lelouch to be C.C. home tutor and enters into a contract with the girl. While, Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion - Lancelot & Guren tells untold stories about characters Suzaku and Kallen that were not portrayed in the original 2006 manga.

Both spinoff manga of the well-known mecha series started back in 2017 and were published by Kadokawa.

Code Geass is a mecha military series that started in 2006 and reached occult status with many anime fans. Even though the original story ended in 2010, the series has been going strong with releasing new mangas and anime thoughout the years. The OVA series Akito the Exiled ran from 2012 to 2016, and four movies from 2017 to 2019 that reimagine the original 2006 story. Series director Kōjirō Taniguchi also revealed that the most recent film Lelouch of the Re;surrection was only phase 1 of a 10-year plan for new content for the franchise.

