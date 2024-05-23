ULTRAMAN X AVENGERS Limited Comic Series Finally Coming This August

For years, manga and comic book fans have wondered what it would be like if Japan's Greatest Hero fought alongside Earth's Mightiest Heroes. This August, we'll finally get to see the adventure unfold!

Marvel announced this week Ultraman X Avengers, a new four-issue limited series that will see the mightiest heroes of the Marvel Universe step into the world of Ultraman for the first time ever. This has been one of the most anticipated crossovers ever since Marvel Comics and Tsuburaya Productions began working together in 2019.

The limited series will reassemble the hit creative team behind Ultraman's previous Marvel comic series: writers Kyle Higgins and Mat Groom alongside artist Francesco Manna. Dike Ruan has designed the cover for Issue #1 of Ultraman X Avengers, which you can check out below.

"Of course we're excited to be back with more ULTRAMAN, as ever, but especially for such a meaningful event," said Groom and Higgins in a statement on the Marvel website. "This is the first time Ultraman will meet the Avengers, despite them having so much in common—both being created in the 1960s, both being arguably the most popular and successful super heroes from their respective countries of origin. Being able to tell the story of this historic meeting: discovering how they interact, the ways in which they're different, what they have to learn from each other—it's a tremendous privilege."

The synopsis for the upcoming series teases:

Spider-Man has disappeared from New York, an intergalactic invader has arrived on Ultraman’s doorstep, and the Kaiju of Earth are acting even more mysteriously than usual. This can only mean one thing: It’s time for Ultraman to meet the Avengers! But what cosmic threat is great enough to require a team-up of Marvel’s mightiest champions and Japan’s greatest hero? Find out as Shin meets Sam, Spacium Ray meets Repulsor Ray, and “THWIP!” meets “SHUWATCH!” in the epic crossover event.

Ultraman is a Japanese media franchise owned by Tsuburaya Productions that began with the television series Ultra Q in 1966. Its popularity has spawned countless adaptations that have expanded upon the sci-fi franchise, including television shows, films, comic books and more.

Although this limited series will mark the first time that Ultraman interacts with heroes from the Marvel Universe, this isn't the first time Marvel has worked with the Japanese hero. In 2020, Marvel Comics published the initial new Ultraman comic book limited series, "The Rise of Ultraman," written by Kyle Higgins and Matt Groom with art by Francesco Manna. The series debuted in September 2020 and concluded in January 2021.

Higgins, Groom, and Manna returned for a second series, "The Trials of Ultraman," in March 2021. A third series, "The Mystery of Ultraseven," written by Higgins and Groom with art by Davide Tinto, David Lopez, and Gurihiru, was released on August 17, 2022.

There's also the Ultraman Japanese manga series. Written by Eiichi Shimizu and drawn by Tomohiro Shimoguchi, the manga acts as a sequel to the 1966 television series. There was also an anime Ultraman anime adaptation of the manga released by Netflix in 2019.