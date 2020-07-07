UNNAMED MEMORY: Plus Two More Titles Coming To The West Later This Year

Yen Press has announced multiple light novel series to come to the west. Hit the jump to find out when to expect Unnamed Memory , King of the Labyrinth and Reign of the Seven Spellblades !

The publishing company, Yen Press, has been distributing Japanese manga and light novels, among other fantastic series, for years. Thankfully, as the COVID-19 pandemic was causing many companies to close their doors for a short period of time, Yen Press continued to make plans for the future.

One of these plans included the continued acquisitions of various manga and light novel licenses. At the time, fans would have no idea of the unprecedented amount of series that would be coming to the west; however, the company made sure that the reveal would be made in a place that everybody could see.

As conventions were canceled across the world to stop the spread of the virus, virtual conventions began to take its place. The conventions act as a free way for fans to interact with there favorite creators and get the latest updates, from the comfort and safety of their homes. Anime Expo Lite has been one of those virtual events, which also happens to be where Yen Press has made its big reveal.

While dozens of series have been announced since the event began, Yen Press also revealed three new, and excellent, light novels that will be coming to the west. Unnamed Memory, King of the Labyrinth, and Reign of the Seven Spellblades are just a few of the many hit stories coming to new readers, later this year. With this and many more reveals coming, we would love to hear your thoughts on the announcements in the comments!

Love can bloom in the strangest places...and people! A cursed king and the world's strongest witch are about to cross paths, forever changing their future and the fate of the world!



On the tenth floor of the labyrinth awaits the minotaur. Many brave adventurers have challenged this great beast, all have thoroughly failed. “More!" Demands the powerful monster. “Send me more powerful opponents!” This creature blindly pursues strength at any cost. Perhaps it will even grow strong enough to surpass the rules of the labyrinth itself! Can any adventurer hope to stand against such a mighty creature?



Springtime at Kimberly Magic Academy, when new students begin their first year. One boy, clad in black robes with a white cane and sword strapped to his hip, approaches the prestigious school. This young man—Oliver—must form a bond with a katana wielding girl named Nanao if he’s to survive the dangers he’s to face at this school that is anything but what it seems!



Unnamed Memory, King of the Labyrinth, and Reign of the Seven Spellblades are coming to North America in December!