VIZ And Verizon Reach A Deal For Anime Content Distribution On The Go90 App
Verizon's go90 app targeted millennials and gamers right out of the gate and now they're turning their attention to anime fans.
Soon, Naruto, HunterxHunter, Accel World and more will be available on Verizon’s go90 streaming platform. Check out the full press release after the jump.
The telecommunications conglomerate's streaming platform has brokered a deal with VIZ Media to bring a select number of anime titles to go90 including Death Note, Hunter x Hunter, Inuyasha, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, One-Punch Man and more. Go90 is a free, ad-supported platform so you won't need to pay for another streaming subscription.
Sadly, our international readers will have to wait a little while longer as go90 is region-locked to United States internet users only.
Check out the full Press Release below.
VIZ MEDIA AND VERIZON ANNOUNCE ANIME CONTENT DISTRIBUTION DEALvFOR STREAMING PLATFORM
Leading Mobile Provider to Carry Top Rated VIZ Media Anime Series
San Francisco, CA, March 19, 2018 – VIZ Media, LLC (VIZ Media), a premier company in the fields of publishing, animation distribution, and global entertainment licensing, and Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) today announced a content distribution agreement to feature some of VIZ Media’s renowned anime content on Verizon’s go90 streaming platform.
The following fan-favorite VIZ Media anime series are available now to stream for free from the go90 app on iOS, Android or at go90.com:
· ACCEL WORLD - 24 episodes, subtitled and dubbed
· DEATH NOTE – complete 37-episode series, subtitled and dubbed
· HUNTER X HUNTER - 104 episodes, subtitled
· INFINI-T FORCE – complete 12-episode series, subtitled
· INUYASHA - 54 episodes (Seasons 1-2), subtitled and dubbed
· JOJO'S BIZARRE ADVENTURE - 113 episodes (Seasons 1-3), subtitled
· NARUTO (classic) - 220 episodes (Seasons 1-5), subtitled
· ONE-PUNCH MAN – complete 12-episode series, subtitled
· VAMPIRE KNIGHT - 26 episodes (Seasons 1-2), subtitled and dubbed
Verizon’s go90 is a free social entertainment platform that makes it easy to discover, view and share content from the most beloved networks, distributors and brands in digital entertainment across every screen. Viewers can stream original shows, live sports and more, with over 1,500 hours of go90 originals and 25,000 of live and linear programming.
“We’re excited to partner with VIZ Media to bring some of their most popular anime series’ to our viewers,” says Ivana Kirkbride, Head of Digital Content for Verizon. “The launch of these titles adds an exciting new dimension to our go90 programming, and we can’t wait for the public to experience and/or rediscover these groundbreaking titles.”
“Verizon’s go90 is a leading source of entertainment for anywhere, anytime mobile access, and we look forward to go90 viewers enjoying these episodes with all of the flexibility and portability the service offers,” says Brian Ige, Vice President of Animation, VIZ Media.
For additional information on anime, manga and graphic novel titles published by VIZ Media, please visit viz.com.
About Verizon:
Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ), headquartered in New York City, generated $126 billion in 2017 revenues. The company operates America’s most reliable wireless network and the nation’s premier all-fiber network and delivers integrated solutions to businesses worldwide. Its Oath subsidiary reaches about one billion people around the world with a dynamic house of media and technology brands.
About VIZ Media, LLC
Established in 1986, VIZ Media is the premier company in the fields of publishing, animation distribution, and global entertainment licensing. Along with its popular digital magazine WEEKLY SHONEN JUMP and blockbuster properties like NARUTO, DRAGON BALL, SAILOR MOON, and POKÉMON, VIZ Media offers an extensive library of titles and original content in a wide variety of book and video formats, as well as through official licensed merchandise. Owned by three of Japan's largest publishing and entertainment companies, Shueisha Inc., Shogakukan Inc., and Shogakukan-Shueisha Productions, Co., Ltd., VIZ Media is dedicated to bringing the best titles for English-speaking audiences worldwide.
