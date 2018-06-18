Viz Media Launching New DEMON SLAYER Manga & ONE PIECE Art Book Next Month

In Taisho-era Japan, Tanjiro Kamado is a kindhearted boy who makes a living selling charcoal. But his peaceful life is shattered when a demon slaughters his entire family. His little sister Nezuko is the only survivor, but she has been transformed into a demon herself! Tanjiro sets out on a dangerous journey to find a way to return to his sister to normal and destroy this demon who ruined his life.

Enjoy this gorgeous collection of color artwork from Eiichirio Oda's One Piece! Filled with color images and special illustrations from the world's most popular manga series, the compendium features over 300 pages of beautiful color art, several large pull-out posters, and interviews between Eiichiro Oda and other famous manga artists, including Akira Toriyama, the creator of Dragon Ball. This collection contains both volumes of previously released and now out-of-print Color Walk art books as well as Color Walk 3, which was never released in English, and covers the early pars of One Piece - from the East Blue arc, where the main characters of the Straw Hat pirates first meet, to the Skypiea arc where Luffy and friends face high-flying adventures!