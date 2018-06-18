Viz Media Launching New DEMON SLAYER Manga & ONE PIECE Art Book Next Month
If you're a fan of manga, then you definitely are no stranger to Viz Media, a premier American manga and anime distribution and entertainment company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Well, not one but two press releases have provided us with some insight on what to expect on the manga front in the coming months.
News on the Viz Media front is sure to make fans of One Piece happy, while we also have the low down on a new manga series coming out. Read on for details...
First off we have a new supernatural manga series about a boy's quest to avenge his family from demons in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba, which features both a story and art from creator Koyoharu Gotouge. While Shonen Jump will publish it in print and digitally next month on July 3rd, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba is also already set to become an anime.
In Taisho-era Japan, Tanjiro Kamado is a kindhearted boy who makes a living selling charcoal. But his peaceful life is shattered when a demon slaughters his entire family. His little sister Nezuko is the only survivor, but she has been transformed into a demon herself! Tanjiro sets out on a dangerous journey to find a way to return to his sister to normal and destroy this demon who ruined his life.
While Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba might be a new addition for readers, many longtime manga fans will have something to look forward to in the release of One Piece Color Walk Compendium: East Blue to Skypiea. The press release promises a hardcover collection of gorgeous color artwork from Eiicharo Oda's One Piece in this new release.
Enjoy this gorgeous collection of color artwork from Eiichirio Oda's One Piece! Filled with color images and special illustrations from the world's most popular manga series, the compendium features over 300 pages of beautiful color art, several large pull-out posters, and interviews between Eiichiro Oda and other famous manga artists, including Akira Toriyama, the creator of Dragon Ball. This collection contains both volumes of previously released and now out-of-print Color Walk art books as well as Color Walk 3, which was never released in English, and covers the early pars of One Piece - from the East Blue arc, where the main characters of the Straw Hat pirates first meet, to the Skypiea arc where Luffy and friends face high-flying adventures!
Both boasting an upcoming release date of July 3rd, 2018, you can purchase Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba for $9.99 and One Piece Color Walk Compendium: East Blue To Skypiea for $39.99. Which one will you be reading?
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]