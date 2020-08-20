VIZ MEDIA: New Series Highlights Have Been Announced For Pre-Order

Publishing company Viz Media has announced some new manga that is now available for pre-order! Hith the jump to learn more about Fangirl and Sneeze: Naoki Urasawa Story Collection !

The publishing company Viz Media has put up some new and exciting titles for pre-order on their site. More in the vein of slice of life stories, these titles give readers a perspective of life that they may not see every day. With successful writers attached to these stories, they will no doubt be must-reads for fans of the genre!

One of the first titles up for pre-order is a title called Fangirl. Written by Rainbow Rowell (Marvel's Runaways) and illustrated by Gabi Nam, the series tells the story of a young fan fiction writer who is taken out of her place of comfort when starting college. With all of these new people and experiences, it can seem more overwhelming than intended and could change everything that the main character has grown used to!

Sneeze: Naoki Urasawa Story Collection is a compilation of stories that range from science fiction and adventure to slice of life and even music! Told in a style that Urasawa is best known for, the book will tackle a lot of exciting ideas while having some fun along the way.

With Fangirl pre-ordering for $13.99 and Sneeze: Naoki Urasawa Story Collection coming in at $17.99, these books will make perfect reading material for passing the time during the strange times we are in now. Make sure to share your thoughts on the new books in the comments below!









Cath doesn’t need friends IRL. She has her twin sister, Wren, and she’s a popular fanfic writer in the Simon Snow community with thousands of fans online. But now that she’s in college, Cath is completely outside of her comfort zone. There are suddenly all these new people in her life. She's got a surly roommate with a charming boyfriend, a writing professor who thinks fanfiction is the end of the civilized world, a handsome new writing partner... And she's barely heard from Wren all semester!

Urasawa's characters confront fantastical elements ranging from psychic powers, to alien visitors to planet Earth, to attacks by giant monsters. On the flip side, the author philosophizes about his real-world experiences with the wild and wacky international music scene.





Plus, a classic, funny animal tale, in Urasawa's inimitable style!



Pre-orders for Fangirl will be available here, while pre-orders for Sneeze: Naoki Urasawa Story Collection will be available here!