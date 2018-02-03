Volume 1 Of ATTACK ON TITAN Reaches A Milestone Sales Number In The U.S. During 2017

In 2017, Hajime Isayama's first volume of Attack on Titan sold a record number in the United States. Further showing that it is a titan to be reckoned with in both Japan and the U.S.

Looks like the guys over at animenewsnetwork have just uncovered a fun little tidbit of news regarding the hit manga and anime Attack on Titan!



https://postimg.org/image/k3ntv7vrf/

According to sources it would appear that the english version of the first volume of the acclaimed manga series created by Hajime Isayama, has sold 21,000 copies (in the United States) in 2017. That is quite an achievement for one volume and speaks volume for the Kodansha comics title!



https://postimg.org/image/tbg2c5817/

With 71 million copies of the series being printed as of last year; it looks like Attack on Titan is most assuredly solidifying itself as one of the great series to have reached the US. With such a huge fanbase already what is your favorite moment or character? If you have yet to get started on the series there are now twenty four volumes as of December and many outlets to get caught up, including Crunchyroll, the time is now to grab your Survey Corps jacket and maneuver gear and take on this colossal story!