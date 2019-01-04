WARRIOR NUN: Sylvia De Fanti Cast As Mother Superion In The Live-Action Netflix Adaptation
It was recently announced that Alba Baptista would portray the lead character Ava in Netflix's forthcoming adaptation of Ben Dunn's manga Warrior Nun Areala, and now a new report has revealed one of the many actors who will be starring alongside Baptista.
After announcing who will play the lead role of Ava and several members of the supporting cast, a new report reveals that Medici star Sylvia De Fanti will portray Mother Superion. More info after the jump
According to a new report from Deadline, Medici alum Sylvia De Fanti has signed on to play Mother Superion, the woman responsible for training the warrior nuns that are tasked with defending the Earth from demons.
The cast of Warrior Nun also includes Toya Turner (The Incredibles 2) as Shotgun Mary, Tristan Ulloa (Snatch) as Father Vincent, Thekla Reuten (Beat) as Jillian Salvius, Kristina Tonteri-Young (The Crocodile's Gift) as Sister Beatrice, Lorena Andrea (Jesters) as Sister Lilith, and Emilio Sakraya (Cold Feet) as JC.
Netflix's Warrior Nun comes from showrunner Simon Barry (Continuum) and follows Baptista's Ava, a 19-year-old woman who wakes up in a morgue with a divine artifact embedded in her back and discovers she's part of an ancient order dedicated to fighting off demonic threats.
