WARRIOR NUN: Sylvia De Fanti Cast As Mother Superion In The Live-Action Netflix Adaptation

It was recently announced that Alba Baptista would portray the lead character Ava in Netflix's forthcoming adaptation of Ben Dunn's manga, and now a new report has revealed one of the many actors who will be starring alongside Baptista.According to a new report from Deadline alum Sylvia De Fanti has signed on to play Mother Superion, the woman responsible for training the warrior nuns that are tasked with defending the Earth from demons.The cast ofalso includes Toya Turner (The Incredibles 2) as Shotgun Mary, Tristan Ulloa (Snatch) as Father Vincent, Thekla Reuten (Beat) as Jillian Salvius, Kristina Tonteri-Young (The Crocodile's Gift) as Sister Beatrice, Lorena Andrea (Jesters) as Sister Lilith, and Emilio Sakraya (Cold Feet) as JC.