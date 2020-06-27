WEATHERING WITH YOU: Manga Series Announces Upcoming Conclusion To The Adaption Of The Hit Film

Based on the popular film of the same name, the manga adaption of Weathering With You is on its way to concluding this fall. Hith te jump to learn more about when exactly to expect the conclusion!

Written and Directed by Makoto Shinkai, Toho's Weathering With You animated film released last year in Japan. Upon release, the film was an instant hit, telling the story of a young man who makes friends with a girl who has unique abilities.

Upon release, in Japan, the film was already breaking records in its first three days, making about $15 million US. The film also passed Shinkai's previous work, the film Your Name, which went on to be another hit and modern classing.

After the success of Weathering With You, in Japan, the film saw releases in both the United States and Canada. The showings ended up giving the film another 7 million dollars and many more fans! From that point, the film grew enough popularity for a manga to be published, based on the movie.

The book is written by Wataru Kubota and was released in the pages of Kodansha's Afternoon magazine, in July of last year. The manga is a direct adaption of the film and, as of now, has released two compiled volumes.

In a recent reveal, from the second volume of the series, it was confirmed by the writer that the manga would be concluding with the release of its third compiled volume. With the ending coming this year, now is a great time to catch up on the series. Make sure to share your thoughts on the recent news in the comments!



The summer of freshman year of high school. A boy named Hodaka runs away from his island home and goes to Tokyo, where he spends every day in loneness. Then, in a corner of the bustling city he meets a girl named Hina. But he soon finds out that she possesses a mysterious power.

Weathering With You concludes this October!