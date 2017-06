Weekly Shonen Jump Launches International Manga Contest For 50th Anniversary

If you've ever dreamed of becoming a professional mangaka, now's your chance. Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump is launching a worldwide contest that runs from now until January 05. The winners will be announced in Spring 2018.Entries must be no more than 55 pages long and though the contest is open to every country, the manga must be submitted in English, Japanese, Spanish, French, Korean, Russian, Chinese (simplified), or Chinese (traditional).Spearheading the judging committe is none other than Naruto creator Masashi Kishimoto. Participants can submit up to 5 different entries.The Grand Prize winner will receive $9,000 USD, while the runner-ups receive $2,700 USD. Finalists receive $450 USD. Both the Grand Prize winner and the runner-ups will have their work published in Shonen Jump or the digital version of the magazine, Jump Plus.Now here's the MOST IMPORTANT detail. All entrants must use the Jump Paint manga-drawing app for their submission. For more contest details, CLICK HERE