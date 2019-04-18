WHISTLE! W: Sports Manga Series Set To Go On Hiatus
Koga Tenjo and Takumi Kurose are two young boys who, from different backgrounds, meet up while in a soccer team in the sequel to the sports manga Whistle! Whistle! W (prounced double) is a series that premiered in 2016 and has been running since. The series was created Daisuke Higuchi and has been writing since the original series premier in 1998.
Soccer manga series Whistle! W, set to go on hiatus for a small amount of time. Hit the jump for the details on the series hiatus!
In recent news coming out of Shogakukan's Ura Sunday mangazine, due to Higuchi's health, a small hiatus to the current series will be taking place so that the creator can have some time to recover. We do hope that she has a speedy recovery and a full recharge before returning her series. Thoughts on the haitus? Share your thoughts in the usual spot!
