WHISTLE! W: Sports Manga Series Set To Go On Hiatus

Koga Tenjo and Takumi Kurose are two young boys who, from different backgrounds, meet up while in a soccer team in the sequel to the sports manga(prounced double) is a series that premiered in 2016 and has been running since. The series was created Daisuke Higuchi and has been writing since the original series premier in 1998.In recent news coming out ofUra Sunday mangazine, due to Higuchi's health, a small hiatus to the current series will be taking place so that the creator can have some time to recover. We do hope that she has a speedy recovery and a full recharge before returning her series. Thoughts on the haitus? Share your thoughts in the usual spot!