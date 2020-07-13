WIZARDS OF MICKEY: Comic Based on Disney Characters Set To Be Published In The West Through Yen Press

A new comic series is coming to the west from Yen Press and its JY imprint. Hit the jump to learn more about Wizards of Mickey and when to expect the upcoming series to release!

Yen Press is a publishing company that is known for publishing more than manga, and with a new license acquisition, Stefano Ambrosio and Lorenzo Pastrovicchio's Wizards of Mickey will be another example of that. The series began in 2006, in the Italian digest magazine Topolino.

The series tells the story of Mickey Mouse and his friends Donald and Goofy as they go on perilous quests to gather treasures and become the best wizards possible. The series has been a major hit since its release; publishing translated versions of the series worldwide.

The full-color graphic novel has never been published through the Yen Press JY imprint, to a mass market, however. Thankfully, that won't be a concern as the series has recently been acquired by the company, which allows for the series to return to the west in collected volumes!

The series is aiming for a winter release of this year, so make sure to start tuned for any further updates! Also, don't forget to share your thoughts on the news int he comments!





A beautiful full-color graphic novel series featuring Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy in a fantasy setting—an original story about Mickey’s pursuit of magical artifacts and greatness as a wizard.



Wizards of Mickey vol.1 will be coming to the west in November of this year!