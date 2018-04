WOLF GIRL AND BLACK PRINCE Manga Author Ayuko Hatta To Launch New Series

The new manga series from Ayujo Hatta is titled,(Haibara's in a Bad Mood), and will premiere May 11 in the Bessatsu Margaret shojo manga magazine. Hatta's most popular series to date is thetitle which she began in October 2011 and concluded in May 2016 at 16 serialized volumes. TYO Animations (Terra Formars: Revenge) provided a 12 episode TV anime adaptation of the series in October 2014.The previous issue of Besatsu teased that Hatta's new series will focus on a high school girl who is treated as her classroom's mascot and her turbulent relationship with a new transfer student. The series will be spotlighted on the May issue's cover and will even have a few color pages.No word yet on an English translated version of the new series but check back on Anime Mojo for any updates.



Preview art from Haibara's in a Bad Mood