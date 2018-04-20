WOLF GIRL AND BLACK PRINCE Manga Author Ayuko Hatta To Launch New Series
The new manga series from Ayujo Hatta is titled, Haibara-kun wa Gokigen Naname (Haibara's in a Bad Mood), and will premiere May 11 in the Bessatsu Margaret shojo manga magazine. Hatta's most popular series to date is the Wolf Girl & Black Prince title which she began in October 2011 and concluded in May 2016 at 16 serialized volumes. TYO Animations (Terra Formars: Revenge) provided a 12 episode TV anime adaptation of the series in October 2014.
The mangaka for Wolf Girl & Black Prince is set to launch a new manga series next month in Shueisha's Bessatsu Margaret shojo manga magazine.
The previous issue of Besatsu teased that Hatta's new series will focus on a high school girl who is treated as her classroom's mascot and her turbulent relationship with a new transfer student. The series will be spotlighted on the May issue's cover and will even have a few color pages.
No word yet on an English translated version of the new series but check back on Anime Mojo for any updates.
Preview art from Haibara's in a Bad Mood
