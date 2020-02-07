WOLF & PARCHMENT: Hit Spin-Off Manga Set To Be Published In North America Through Yen Press

The spin-off to the widely successful light novel series, Spice & Wolf; Wolf & Parchment continues the story of the main characters. Now, the series is coming to North America! Hit the jump for more info!

In 2016, writer Isuna Hasekura and artist Hidori decided to continue the story to the decade long narrative of the hit light novel and manga series, Spice & Wolf. The sequel series was titled, Wolf & Parchment.

The new manga series takes place ten years after the end of the original series and tells the continued story of Col, the traveling companion to Lawrence and Holo. But with the ten-year time jump, Col isn't alone, as the new series also features the daughter of Lawrence and Holo, Miyuri.

The manga series was equally successful, compared to the original series, and has published multiple volumes in Japan. While the original series spawned a manga, no word has been revealed on an anime adaption of the sequel series.

However, the west is in for a big surprise following a licensing acquisition from Yen Press; as of now, the hit manga will be coming to North America. While more details were not revealed, there may be further updates during the company's panel at Anime Expo Lite. Make sure to share your thoughts on the new reveal in the comments!





When Col leaves the cozy mountain village of Nyohhira aspiring to become a full-fledged member of the clergy, a certain impetuous wolf can't help stowing away aboard his ship to follow him for a chance to have a grand adventure of her own!



Wolf & Parchment is coming soon, and the Yen Press Panel at Anime Expo Lite will be held on July 3rd!