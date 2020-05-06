WOODPECKER DETECTIVE'S OFFICE: New Manga Adaption Has Released

Based on the novel series of the same name, Woodpecker Detective's Office is releasing a brand new manga. Hit the jump to check it out!

In 1999 Kei li released the novel series, Woodpecker Detective's Office. The story is based on real life poet Takuboku Ishikawa and real life linguist Kyosuke Kindaichi. In the novel, Takuboku ran a detective agency and over the course of the story, the two try to solve the mystery of ghost sightings that are being made near the Asakusa Junikai bulding, during Japan's Meiji era. The novel was a major hit and since, has branched out in other outlets.

This past April, Woodpecker Detective's Office was adapted and released as a manga series. The series, as of now, is set to have nine episodes and has been airing since its premeire. The anime also has the opportunity to reach multiple audiences across the world, as it is also streamed through Crunchyroll, as it airs. Not long after the premiere, Kodansha announced another surprise for the mystery novel.

With the help of creator Shinya Minami, Kodansha's Young Magazine the 3rd has released a brand new manga adaption of the series! The manga released its first volume with color pages and while no feedback has been announced yet, it is most likely a sure fire hit, especially with the story's resurgence , thanks to the new anime. While not much more news has been released, the series is plans on running, at least to tell the first story, but is available to read now!





Excited for the new series? Planning on reading the novel or watching the anime? Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments! Woodpecker Detective's Office's manga adaption is out now!