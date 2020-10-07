WORLD HEROES: Manga Based On The Hit Fighting Game Series Announces Conclusion

The most recent manga adaption of SNK's hit fighting game World Heroes has announced its conclusion. Hit the jump to learn more about when the series ended and what could be in the future!

Beginning in 1992 on the Neo Geo game system, the game company SNK unleashed the titled World Heroes. The fighting game is one of the many classic 2-D fighters hath the studio has come out with and still has characters from the games appearing in their titles even today!

The video game franchise ran for four installments from 1992-1995, with an anthology that released for the Playstation 2 some time later. The series has managed to amass a cult following in the fighting game community, with the character Jeanne appearing in 2018s SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy.

In 2018, Hero Inc.'s Monthly Hero's magazine launched a manga adaption of the series. The series was created by Kimitoshi Yokoo and covered the story of the original game series. As of now, the series has released two compiled volumes.

Recently, Monthly Hero's announced that the series has officially had its final chapter published. With that, the not much word has been given on whether or not the series will continue with a sequel or spin-off. Make sure to share your thoughts on the news in the comments!





The general premise is that a scientist, Dr. Brown, having perfected a time machine, organized a tournament for various fighters throughout all of history to combat each other. True to this plot, many of the fighters are based on actual historical figures, while some are fictional ones.



There has been no official date for the release of the final volume of World Heroes.