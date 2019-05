WORLD TRIGGER: Manga Taking 1-Month Break For Creator Recovery

Daisuke Ashihara'smanga began publication in 2013 and, rather unfortunately, has been in and out of hiatus due to the creators frail physical health. While this doesn't effect the overall narrative of the series, it can be hard to hear that the creator has to go through a lot to make sure he his healthy enough to continue his story. After being on an almost 2 year hiatus, the series had resumed publication last October. In that timethe series moved from Weekly Shonen Jump toJump SQ. magazine.As of now, the series has announced it will be on a one month hiatus to recover from complications from Ashihara's Gall Bladder removal surgery. While the hiatus comes suddenly, its a relief to hear the creator is recovering and doing well. Want to share get well wishes for the creator? Make sure to share th e kind words in the comments! World Trigger will be returning this July.