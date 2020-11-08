YEN PRESS: A Brand New Group Of Manga Are Headed To The West

Yen Press is back with a new collection of books coming to the west! From Cirque Du Freak to The World's Finest Assassin , hit the jump to see what awesome series are coming to the west!

Some new titles have been acquired by the publishing company, Yen Press, and will be making their way to the west sometime in the future! What makes this list interesting is there are large mixtures of various types of stories, form omnibuses to anthologies, there is something for everyone!

Based on the young adult novel series by Darren Shan, the Cirque Du Freak manga adaption takes his spooky tale and gives it the comic treatment; Takahiro Arai is handling the art in this 2-in-1 omnibus. Another omnibus coming is the complete collection of Shin Suyama and CHuN's Grim Reaper and the Four Girlfriends Omnibus Edition, which marks the first time this romantic comedy has been distributed in print.

Other series that are coming include Amahara's Interspecies Reviewers Comic Anthology: Darkness, the raunchy collection of short stories, features various artists who bring the world of the main series to life with unique stories. Finally, Rui Tsukiyo and artist Hamao Sumeragi (original art by Reia)'s The World's Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World will be bringing their manga adaption of the light novel isekai to new audiences.

With so many books announced and more coming, now is a great time to read something new! We would love to hear your thoughts in the comments section below!



Cirque Du Freak: The Manga Omnibus Edition







Discover the manga adaptation of Darren Shan’s Cirque Du Freak, now back in a new omnibus form! Darren Shan was an average kid until destiny brought him to the Cirque du Freak. Now Darren's been immersed into a shadowy world inhabited by vampires, werewolves, and strange creatures the likes of which he's never imagined, and his life will be changed forever!



Grim Reaper and the Four Girlfriends Omnibus Edition







Kaoru Minaguchi is a "no-lifer" who sucks at school, can't play sports, lacks any real talent, definitely doesn't have a girlfriend, or even a remote desire to change his ways...until a certain grim reaper pays him a visit. Turns out, she's a reaper of "no-lifers" and if Kaoru can't find a way to become a true "real-lifer," he's as good as dead...!



Interspecies Reviewers Comic Anthology: Darkness







A loving tribute to the monster brothel adventurers of Interspecies Reviewers, this anthology includes art and comics by talented Japanese creators including Okayado, ZTon, and Gashi-gashi!



The World's Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World







The world’s finest assassin has been reincarnated in another world. His mission-to kill the Hero prophesized to save the world from disaster! With his deadly skills from his previous life and the magic he learns in this one, he’s well on his way to becoming the greatest assassin in all of history...



All new manga series will be coming soon!