YEN PRESS: Another Batch Of Manga And Light Novel Series Are Coming Soon

Another collection of amazing manga and light novel series are making their way to the west and North America, thanks to Yen Press . Hit the jump to see if there are an favorites apart of the collection!

With the help of the publishing company Yen Press, many new manga and light novel stories will be making its way to the west! A lot of these new titles cover various genres in the medium, including action, adventure, and romance, and even some Korean manhwa stories!

From writer and artist Mami Orikasa comes Mint Chocolate, a high school romance series that is a must-read for shojo fans, not just because of the content but also the dreamy and beautiful art style. Initially a webcomic, another series coming is Syou Harusono's Sasaki and Miyano; a hit boys' love comic that us great for fans of the series Go For It, Nakamura!

Fans of isekai will also be getting a unique and fun shojo series titled The Dark History of the Reincarnated Villainess; brought to life by creator Akiharu Touka and has done its part to bring shojo isekai back into the hands of readers. Finally, both the manhwa and novel adaptions of Chugong and artist DUBU's Solo Leveling series will also be coming to the west! With the success of action series like The God Of High School, there is no doubt that this series will gather a similar fanbase.

With so many titles, the hardest thing to do will be to decide where to begin! Make sure to share your thoughts on the new releases in the comments below!

Mint Chocolate







When Nanami’s high-school crush suddenly becomes her step-brother, she’s faced with the unfortunate reality of having to live under the same roof as her now off-limits love-interest! Will his chilly attitude and arrogant ways be enough to turn her off, or is Nanami in for some long and sleepless nights...?



Sasaki and Miyano







Miyano spends his days peacefully reading Boys’ Love comics and worrying about how girly his face is—until a chance encounter leads to a scuffle with his senior Sasaki. Intrigued by his feisty junior Miyano, delinquent Sasaki uses every opportunity he can to get closer…



The Dark History of the Reincarnated Villainess







Konoha Satou has a dark history, written throughout middle school—a fantasy adventure of love and magic about the Count’s daughter Konoha Magnolia and the knights who love her! But when it looks like that dark history is going to be uncovered by her mother, Konoha panics and dies in a traffic accident! Opening her eyes, she finds that she’s been reincarnated into the world of her own dark history as Iana Magnolia, the worst villainess of her own creation!



Solo Leveling (novel)







The weakest of the weak, E-class hunter Jinwoo Sung has no money, no talent, and no prospects to speak of. And when he enters a hidden dungeon that fateful day, he ends up being left to die in the aftermath of a horrendous tragedy. At death’s door, Jinwoo is suddenly invited to be a “player” by a mysterious voice. Desperate to live, Jinwoo jumps at the chance…but what is this strange new leveling system that only he can see?



Solo Leveling (comic)







The official English print publication of the popular Korean webcomic! E-class hunter Jinwoo Sung is the weakest of them all. Looked down on by everyone, he has no money, no abilities to speak of, and no other job prospects. So when his party finds a hidden dungeon, he’s determined to use this chance to change his life for the better…but the opportunity he finds is a bit different from what he had in mind!



All comics and light novels will be in the west soon!