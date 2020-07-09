YEN PRESS: Horror And Isekai Acquisitions Take Center Stage At The V-CRX

More acquisitions from the publishing company Yen Press have been announced during the Virtual Crunchyroll Expo. Hit the jump to check out some of the new titles coming to the west!

During the Yen Press panel that was held during the Virtual Crunchyroll Expo 2020 (V-CRX) this past weekend, some new series was announced to be coming to the west. Some of the genres that will be making its way to the west include romance, isekai, and even some horror elements!

One of the titles that are coming to the west is Tearontaron's The Girl Without a Face, which is a slice-of-life story that follows a young man and his girlfriend, who happens to have no face. Blending elements of horror and yokai, the series is an excellent mix of multiple types of stories.

Another new series created by Mato Sato and Nilitsu is titled Virgin Road. Mixing elements of yuri and adventure, the series follows a female protagonist (something not seen much in the manga that comes to the west) and her adventure that creates both intrigue and romance.

The light novel series that spawned a hit anime series, Date A Live, is being handled by Koushi Tachibana and Tsunako. With the show getting ready to enter its fourth season, its time for the series to come to the west! Are you excited for the new series? We would love to hear your thoughts in the comments below!

The Girl Without a Face







Her boyfriend thinks she’s the cutest girl around, but her expressions can be a bit hard to read…