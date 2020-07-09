YEN PRESS: Horror And Isekai Acquisitions Take Center Stage At The V-CRX

During the Yen Press panel that was held during the Virtual Crunchyroll Expo 2020 (V-CRX) this past weekend, some new series was announced to be coming to the west. Some of the genres that will be making its way to the west include romance, isekai, and even some horror elements!
One of the titles that are coming to the west is Tearontaron's The Girl Without a Face, which is a slice-of-life story that follows a young man and his girlfriend, who happens to have no face. Blending elements of horror and yokai, the series is an excellent mix of multiple types of stories.
Another new series created by Mato Sato and Nilitsu is titled Virgin Road. Mixing elements of yuri and adventure, the series follows a female protagonist (something not seen much in the manga that comes to the west) and her adventure that creates both intrigue and romance.
The light novel series that spawned a hit anime series, Date A Live, is being handled by Koushi Tachibana and Tsunako. With the show getting ready to enter its fourth season, its time for the series to come to the west! Are you excited for the new series? We would love to hear your thoughts in the comments below!
The Girl Without a Face
Her boyfriend thinks she’s the cutest girl around, but her expressions can be a bit hard to read…
Virgin Road
The Lost Ones are wanderers who come here from a distant world known as "Japan." No one knows how or why they leave their homes. The only thing that is certain is that they bring disaster and calamity. The duty of exterminating them without remorse falls to Menou, a young Executioner. When she meets Akari, it seems like just another job...until she discovers it's impossible to kill this girl! And when Menou begins to search for a way to defeat this immortality, Akari is more than happy to tag along! So begins a journey that will change Menou forever...
Date A Live
Shidou Itsuka has a problem. The world has been racked by massive quakes of an unknown source for years now, though life goes on. Then one day, Shidou's calm life ends forever when in the middle of a quake in his city, he meets a girl who's apparently a spirit-and the cause of all the destruction! When a team arrives to eliminate the threat, Shidou becomes embroiled in a war to protect these spirits-by making them fall in love with him?!
These titles should be coming to the west on both digital and print in February 2021!