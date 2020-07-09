YEN PRESS: Love, Penguins, And Hilarity Are Coming To The West With These New Acquisitions

Manga publishing company Yen Press has announced three new series to come to the west that include genres ranging from love to comedy. Hit the jump to see what awesome new books will be coming to new fans!

When the publishing company, Yen Press, announced that it would be holding a panel during the Virtual Crunchyroll Expo 2020 (V-CRX), many fans new that some fantastic new manga would be appearing from the company. Thankfully, from romance to comedy, that is precisely what the fans got!

One new series that will be coming to the west is the Mika series; I Can't Reach You, which is a heartfelt boys love series. One of the things that can be used to describe the series is well-paced and also including slice of life elements that help make the love in the story feel more organic.

Another new series that takes an entirely different direction is Play it Cool, Guys. Created by Kokone Nata, the series follows a group of high school friends who, on the surface, come across as really cool and relaxed but are actually incredibly goofy and dorky. Being one of the few fully colored manga, this comedy series offers a lot in terms of entertainment.

Kishi Ueno's Penguin Gentlemen has to be one of the most humorous and wild manga to come out in the past few years. The remise of the series follows penguins who run a bar and how they can be both cute but also something a lot more refined because at the end of the day, they are very good at their job, and everyone should know it. There is no doubt that upon release, these light-hearted series will help to ease the minds of those dealing with the trying times of the world right now.

I Can't Reach You







The differences between Yamato and Kakeru couldn’t be more obvious. Yamato gets good grades, while Kakeru’s are less than average. And while Yamato is very attractive, Kakeru’s looks are perfectly average. Not a problem—unless you’re in love with your childhood best friend…How in the world can Kakeru make Yamato look at him when Yamato is completely out of his league?!



Play it Cool, Guys







Enter: a bunch of cool guys who look like they got that unapproachable swag. But let’s be real—that’s not the true them. They’re just a bunch of dorks who’ve got the act down pat. So sit back, grab some popcorn and enjoy watching a bunch of goofy guys try to look cool all day every day.



Penguin Gentleman







In a certain secret bar, the “Penguin Gentlemen” work, wearing their long tailed tuxedos. “You say it’s cute how penguins waddle around? Hmph. We’re not just cute! We’re dandy, sexy, and marvelous!”



These new series should be coming to the west in both print and digital in February 2021!