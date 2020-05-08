YEN PRESS: More Titles Coming To The West Later This Month

With so many new acquisitions coming down the pipeline, Yen Press has some more titles to share will be coming this August! Hit the jump to find out what's coming!

Some new titles are making their way to the west, later this month, and they cover multiple different genres and age groups, from more adolescent titles to more mature readers.

Following up on some recently announced titles that are also coming this August, one title, I Love You So Much, I Hate You, is written and illustrated by a create named Yuni and tells the story of two co-workers who must struggle with balancing their secret romance and day to day life. This title is aimed at more mature readers.

Another title that is for mature readers is the raunchy and graphic series Interspecies Reviewers by Tetsu Habara and artists Amahara, W18, and Masha, which follows humanoid aliens as they indulge in their more adult desires. However, on the lighter and less mature side, readers can pick up Hanokabe's Puella Magi Madoka Magica: The Complete Omnibus Edition, which covers the complete story of the series.

Saori Fujimura and her boss, Ayako Asano, are an unbeatable duo at work, but after hours their relationship is more than just professional. As tensions mount between Ayako and her husband and Saori's feelings grow stronger, they'll have to decide-is it love they seek, or merely pleasure?



I Love You So Much, I Hate You will hit shelves on August 18th!







In a world where an endless variety of humanoid species coexist, there's an equally endless variety of sexy shops sure to satisfy your every carnal desire! But say you're spoiled for choice or you have a place in mind but you're not sure if it'll live up to the hype. That's where the Interspecies Reviewers come in! These brave souls will dive crotch-first into the unknown and write a review that tells it true. From time-traveling temptresses to poison-breathed basilisk babes, join Stunk, Zel, and Crim on their erotic adventures as they sample the many deviant delights the world of succubus joints has to offer! Based on the hit manga series by Amahara!



Interspecies Reviewers, Vol. 1: Ecstasy Days is releasing on August 18th!







When a new girl joins her class, Madoka Kaname thinks she recognizes the mysterious, dark-haired transfer student...from a dream where Madoka is approached by a diminutive critter with an offer to change destiny. Madoka had always thought magic was the stuff of fantasy...until she sees the transfer student fighting with that very animal! And just like in Madoka's dream, the creature gives her a choice. Will Madoka become a magical girl in exchange for fulfilling her dearest desire? What will be the cost of having her wish come true?



Puella Magi Madoka Magica: The Complete Omnibus Edition will be available on August 18th!