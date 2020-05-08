YEN PRESS: New Manga And Light Novel Titles Coming To The West

With the help of Yen Press , multiple new manga and light novels will be coming to the west! Hit the jump to see which titles have made the cut and when to expect them!

The publishing company, Yen Press, has made a business out of allowing fans to read up on new and unique manga, from the east, in the west. A feat that can be difficult as finding specific stories is nearly impossible when created overseas.

However, readers can always count on companies like Yen Press to deliver on some great stories. Some of the newest acquisitions that will be hitting shelves later this month include many light novels and manga. One manga, Fiance of the Wizard, was created by Syuri Nakamura and illustrated by Masaki Kazuka. An isekai love story that turns the genre on its head is great for fans of the genre looking for something different.

Another new light novel commemorates the 25th anniversary of the series, Final Fantasy I * II * III: Memory of Heroes retells the story of the first three titles in novel form and is penned by Takashi Umemura. I Don't Know How to Give Birth! is a hilarious autobiographical story by Ayami Kazama where readers join her on her journey to figure out life as a new mother.

With so many great series and many more on its way, this month will no doubt have some great content to pick up! Make sure to share your thoughts on the new books in the comments!





Filimena via Adina, daughter of nobility, awakens one day with the realization that she had been reborn into a world of sorcery and given a second chance at life. In her new country full of heroes, she expects this means she's a chosen one, yet her lot is not as she dreamed-instead, her path crosses with the improbably powerful stepson of a wizard, and as a young noble lady, her place is at his side...as his fiancée! But perhaps a quest for love is exactly the adventure she was looking for...



Fiance and the Wizard vol. 1 will release on August 25th!







Light and darkness hold the world in balance-and should that equilibrium ever break, only the four warriors chosen by the Crystals can prevent inevitable ruin. This is the story of three times the balance shifted-and the three bands of friends who came together to save the world.



Final Fantasy I * II * III: Memory of Heroes will release on August 18th!







A humorous and heartfelt autobiographical comic essay of a manga artist new to the challenges of motherhood! Follow her journey as she learns the ins and outs of pregnancy and childbirth-and the impossibility of finding comfy maternity underwear!



I Don't Know How to Give Birth! will hit shelves on August 18th!