Yen Press Reveals Licenses For 13 New Titles Including CAROLE & TUESDAY
This past weekend, Yen Press revealed that they've added some impressive new titles to the companies catalog of English-translated manga and light novels. Courtesy of ANN, we have a complete list below.
At Yen Press' Anime NYC panel, the English manga distributor announced 13 new tiles joining the company's catalog including the manga adaptation of Carole & Tuesday.
All of the above titles are slated for release in 2020 but exact dates are being withheld at this time. Anime fans are particurlarly excited about the light novels for DxD finally receiving an official translation.
Bestia (manga)
Lust Geass (manga)
Restaurant to Another World (manga)
To Save the World, Can You Wake Up the Morning After with a Demi-Human? (Sekai o Sukū Tame ni Watashi to Asa Chun Dekimasu ka?) (manga)
Sadako at the End of the World (Shūmatsu no Sadako-san) (manga)
I Love You So Much, I Hate You (Nikurashii Hodo Aishiteru) (manga)
Carole & Tuesday (manga)
High School DxD (novel)
High School Prodigies Have It Easy Even in Another World! (novel)
The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy (Seiken Gakuin no Maken Tsukai) (novel)
Banished from the Heroes' Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside (Shin no Nakama janai to Yūsha no Party o Oidasareta node, Henkyō de Slow Life Suru Koto ni Shimashita) (novel)
In the Land of Leadale (Leadale no Daichi nite) (novel)
Three Days of Happiness (Mikkakan no Kōfuku) (novel)
