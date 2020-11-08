YEN PRESS: Romance And More Coming To The West From Publication Company

Even more manga and light novels are coming to the west thanks to the publishing company Yen Press . Hit the jump to see what is coming in the not too distant future!

With so much time on so many people's hands, publishing company Yen Press is making sure that there are still stories to be read by the masses with the announcement of brand new manga and light novels coming to the west! From romance to action, there will definitely be something for any fan.

One of the new manga series that will have an anime adaption coming this fall is Hitomi Iruma and Moke Yuzuhara's Adachi and Shimamura; the heartwarming yuri story is an adaption of a light novel series of the same name. Another series coming is the supernatural fantasy series, Dear NOMAN, created by Neji, the series is sure to be a hit for fans of both comedy and fantasy.

A historical love story was written and drawn by Kaho Miyasaka titled Golden Japanesesque -Yokohama Karentan-; this series should appeal to fans of both history and shojo romance. Finally, creator Kuzushiro's Mama Akuma series will be making its way to the west and entertaining fans with its heartwarming slice of life humor about a demon lord forced to take care of a little girl.

Will you be picking up any of these titles upon release? We would love to hear your thoughts in the comments below!