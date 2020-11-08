YEN PRESS: Romance And More Coming To The West From Publication Company

With so much time on so many people's hands, publishing company Yen Press is making sure that there are still stories to be read by the masses with the announcement of brand new manga and light novels coming to the west! From romance to action, there will definitely be something for any fan.
One of the new manga series that will have an anime adaption coming this fall is Hitomi Iruma and Moke Yuzuhara's Adachi and Shimamura; the heartwarming yuri story is an adaption of a light novel series of the same name. Another series coming is the supernatural fantasy series, Dear NOMAN, created by Neji, the series is sure to be a hit for fans of both comedy and fantasy.
A historical love story was written and drawn by Kaho Miyasaka titled Golden Japanesesque -Yokohama Karentan-; this series should appeal to fans of both history and shojo romance. Finally, creator Kuzushiro's Mama Akuma series will be making its way to the west and entertaining fans with its heartwarming slice of life humor about a demon lord forced to take care of a little girl.
Adachi and Shimamura
The second floor of the gym. That’s our spot. Class is in session right now, but they don’t hold class in a place like this. This is where Shimamura and I became friends. What is this feeling? Yesterday, I dreamed of kissing her. I’m not like that, and I’m sure Shimamura isn’t either. But…when Shimamura thinks of the word “friend,” I want to be the first thing that comes to her mind. That’s all.
Dear NOMAN
Since she was young, Mashiro Unohana has been able to see ghosts. She pretended not to see them so others wouldn’t find her creepy, but one day she finds herself caught up in the world of those that are not human—the Nomans.
Golden Japanesesque -Yokohama Karentan-
Living in Meiji era Japan, Maria must hide the blond hair and blue eyes she inherited from her father out of concern over discrimination. But when a boy named Rintarou learns her secret, he can’t help but say something: “You’re…like a mermaid…” A dazzling historical romance awaits!
Mama Akuma
Seere is a subordinate demon to Amaimon, the eastern King of Hell. Serious in his work, he prides himself on his ability to make any wish come true. But when he’s summoned from a grimoire, what awaits him is a little girl with but one wish: “Please be my mama!!” Seere’s long road to motherhood starts here!
