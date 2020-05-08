YEN PRESS: Senpai, Sword Masters And More Are Coming To The West This August

Even more awesome new manga and light novels are coming to the west, thanks to Yen Press . Hit the jump to learn more about what titles are coming to shelves this month!

With Yen Press announcing so many titles, there is no doubt at least one story that readers may be interested in picking up. If not, well, maybe these titles below will catch the eye of anyone looking to pick up a brand new story.

Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai is a story by Hajime Kamoshida with artwork by Tsugumi Nanamiya and Keji Mizoguchi that tells a story that proves that love can be found in the strange of places. Another light novel by Kamoshida and art by Mizoguchi, Rascal Does Not Dream of Petite Devil Kohai, is a groundhog day type story that is a perfect fit for readers who love romance stories with humorous stakes involved.

The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy is written by Yu Shimizu with art by Asagi Tosaka and tells the story of a dark lord who awakens in the body of a ten-year-old boy and finds himself training to fight off creatures called Voids, with a highly skilled girl in the Excalibur Academy. This isekai-esque story is excellent for fans of action and adventure.

With so many titles announced and more coming in the future, will you be reading any? Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments below!





There's something odd about Sakuta Azusagawa, an acerbic, standoffish high schooler who doesn't even own a cell phone in this day and age. And perhaps strange things happen to strange people, which is why on the last day of the Golden Week holiday, in a tranquil library, he meets a wild bunny girl. With that unforgettable encounter, their bizarre and mysterious love story begins.



Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai hits shelves in the west on August 18th!







Mai is no longer invisible – she's acting again, and she finally said yes when Sakuta asked her out for the millionth time. Life couldn't be better for Sakuta...until he wakes up and finds himself reliving the morning before she agreed to date him! Assuming this weird time slip to be another case of Adolescence Syndrome, Sakuta begins searching for clues and stumbles upon the first-year Tomoe. Though the last time they saw each other involved getting kicked in the butt, now she's desperately trying to avoid getting asked out by the boy her friend is crushing on so she won't be ostracized. One ruse leads to another, and soon news spreads that Sakuta is Tomoe's boyfriend. Now how is he going to explain this to Mai...?



Rascal Does Not Dream of Petite Devil Kohai releases on August 18th!







Awakening from magical stasis after a thousand years, the Dark Lord Leonis suddenly finds himself in the body of a ten-year-old boy! He quickly meets Riselia, a girl confronting the Voids, creatures that have nearly exterminated humanity. Determined to uncover the mysteries of this strange new era, Leonis enrolls in Excalibur Academy, a school that trains students to fight back against these enigmatic monsters. Could the Voids hold some connection to Leonis's past?



The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy, Vol. 1, hits shelves in the west on August 18th!