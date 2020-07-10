YEN PRESS: The Manga Distribution Company And More Will Be Attending The NYCC Metaverse Event

Since quarantine has put a stop to virtually any and all large public get-togethers, the hosts of large conventions have been forced to get creative to make sure its fans and guests can still achieve a sense of togetherness at a time where we have to star apart. Now, New York Comic-con and MCM Comic-con are creating something special for this upcoming weekend.
Metaverse is a gauntlet of panels that begin on October 8th and run until October 11th; the full schedule can be seen here. The event will feature panels from creators and companies from all walks of pulp culture, from animation to anime and manga from Yu-Gi-Oh! to The God of High School.
The manga distribution company, Yen Press, will also be joining the festivities with their very own manga and light novel party panel that will be held at the end of the weekend! During the panel, the company will be revealing a list of big announcements that are sure to get fans excited.
Will you be attending the virtual event? We would love to hear your thoughts on the panel in the usual spot, once it airs!
The Yen Press Manga and Light Novel panel will be held on October 11th at 8:50 pm ET/5:50pm PT.
