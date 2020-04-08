YOUNG JUMP: New Companion Supplement Focusing On Sports Set For Release

Shueisha's Young Jump magazine has announced a companion supplement book revolving around sports manga! Hit the jump to find out when to expect the special issue to release!

With the vast catalog of series to choose from, Shueisha has made it a point to give every opportunity to creators so that they can get their work in the public eye. One of the magazines that do a great job of showing off particular genres is Shueisha's Young Jump magazine.

Previously, the magazine released Young Jump Battle, a companion supplement that featured various manga in the battle genre. Now, the magazine is publishing another supplement that focuses on sports titled, Young Jump Sports.

The supplement will include many one-shot manga from various creators and various sports while including some side stories from established series. Some of the manga included are Bungo, Jо̄nan no Tenshi no Wing, Time Limit, Hо̄kago Strongberry, Tasuki Watashi, Kaikyū 'Gen' Nihon Daihyо̄ Fukuoka Kenju Monogatari, and one-shot based on the Snack Basue manga. There will most definitely be something for new readers of the companion book!

Hopefully, the new companion supplement will help to bring fresh eyes to the sports genre of manga while also putting a smile on the face of various seasoned readers of the series. We would love to hear your thoughts on the news in the comments section below!





Shueisha's Young Jump Sports will begin publishing on August 17th!