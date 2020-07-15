YUUNA AND THE HAUNTED HOT SPRINGS: New One-Shot Manga Releasing Following Series Conclusion

Following the conclusion to the hit series , Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs , the author of the series will release a new one-shot manga. Hit the jump to learn more about the short!

Tadahiro Miura is a manga creator best known for his work on the hit series, Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs. A series that has had an incredibly successful anime and manga about a young man with the ability to see spirits, while living in a haunted cabin with other scantily clad women.

The manga released in 2016 and garnered a decent fanbase for the series, releasing multiple compiled volumes. This past June, the manga published its final chapter; however, a special chapter will be coming to the Jump Giga magazine towards the end of this month.

Following Miura's conclusion of the series, many were pondering what could be next for the creator. Thankfully, there may be a hint coming in the combined 33rd and 34th issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump. A new one-shot manga titled, Silver-Colored Seven, will be debuting in the magazine and feature many new characters.

While not much is known, all should come to light with the release of the new issues. Make sure to share your thoughts on the news in the usual spot!





The "space battle romantic comedy" manga centers on high school student Sakuya, who meets the "Space Battleship Human."



Tadahiro Miura's Silver-Colored Seven will release in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump on July 20th!