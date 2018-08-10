ZOMBIELAND SAGA Anime Series Gets A Manga Adaptation
The official Cycomi website has revealed the manga adaptation to the new supernatural anime series, Zombieland Saga. The anime series just came out on October 4 and already received a manga. The anime is airing on Thursdays and is produced by Avex Pictures, Cygames and dugout. Funimation has the North American license.
Studio MAPPA's music comedy supernatural anime series, Zombieland Saga, has received a manga adaptation. Here is more information on the new manga series and the anime that inspired it.
The manga series has one chapter out right now, it came out earlier today. The next one will be out on October 17, keeping the publishing to a weekly basis. Megumu Soramachi is the artist behind this new manga series.
Amazon is selling three Blu-ray packages for the anime series that will be available on December 21, February 22 and April 26. Each one of these Blu-rays will have 12 episodes. The item is availale for pre-order right now on its official website. The price tag is 12,360 yen with a 18% discount already applied.
A typical morning. The usual music. Their normal lives. The peace these seven girls experience will suddenly be destroyed. By the living dead... zombies. A reality that they never wanted a part of, an amazing and terrifying zombie world. They all share one wish: "We want to live." These girls will struggle through this saga, in order to achieve a miracle. MAPPA, Avex Pictures, and Cygames team up to bring you a juicy, 100% original anime. A timeless shocker for all audiences, a brand new style of zombie anime, will soon rise.
