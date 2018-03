DARLING IN THE FRANXX: Kim Kardashian Reveals The Inspiration For Her Anime Makeover Was Zero Two

Trigger and A-1 Pictures' hypersexual new mecha show just received a ton of free publicity as Kim Kardashian has just revealed that Darling in the Franxx's Zero Two is what inspired her new look.

My hair inspo A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Mar 4, 2018 at 3:51pm PST

When Kim Kardashian set social media and the anime community ablaze with her reveal that she's a big fan of anime and that it even inspired her recent makeover, most fans guessed that it was Naruto's Sakura that inspired her new look.It turns out it was a more recent anime entry, Studio Trigger and A-1 Pictures' Darling in the Franxx and its sexpot new character, 002 or Zero-Two.Darling in the Franxx is a new Winter 2018 anime that's currently simulcast on Crunchyroll. New episodes show up every Friday/Saturday. Kardashian's pick of a newer, less well-known title seems to be convincing some of the anime fandom that her professed "obsession" might actually be legit.