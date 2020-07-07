If You Are A Fan of EVANGELION Then You Will Like This Sculpture

Many fans who love the EVANGELION series will likely enjoy this awesome-looking sculpture that is a whopping 6.5-feet in size and will cost a whopping $14,708.62.

We can say for certain that Evangelion is one of the best anime series out there and for very good reasons. No, depending on the type of fans you are, you may have a lot of interest in Evangelion toys, especially ones that are 6.5-feet in length.

The product is called Evangelion Unit-01, and it is a 6.5-foot sculpture that looks exceptionally real. We understand the device is set to release in Japan and priced at a whopping 1.58 million yen or $14,708.62.

It should be noted that the sculpture, which is a limited-edition product. is available for order online and is made by no other than Kaiyodo. Furthermore, the sculpture was first shown earlier this year at the Wonder Fes event in Japan.

Additionally, the original statue was created by Shinobu Matsumura. The sculpture on sale is a 3D printed version of the real deal and weighs at around 143 pounds.

We understand that local dealers are well prepared to handle sales from locations such as China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Europe, and the United States.

As it stands, if you're a huge fan of Evangelion, and able to afford this awesome-looking sculpture, then we urge you to take a serious look at it before it goes out of stock, and that could be very soon.