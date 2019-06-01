GUNDAM IRON-BLOODED ORPHANS: URÐR HUNT - New Spinoff Mobile App
Game developers Sunrise and Bandai Namco have announced a new spinoff smartphone app series titled Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans – Urðr Hunt. This new anime series is spinning off from the parent story Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans.
The app has some game elements and includes a new story created by the staff of the original anime and includes an "Original Mode" where fan favorite characters like Mikazuki and Olga will return. There is limited information on the app, there is no release date or genre yet, it will be free for both iOS and Android devices and have in-app purchases.
The app's official site will launch a four-panel manga for the original anime series that includes MIkazuki and Orga and is titled Yurutetsu. The anime series has two seasons, the first one aired in 2015 and the second one in 2016. A spinoff manga titled Mobile Suit Gundam: Tekketsu no Orphans Gekko ended in March 2018.
App Staff
Supervisor: Tatsuyuki Nagai
Series Organizer: Hajime Kamoshida
Character Design Drafts: Yuu Itou
Character Design: Michinori Chiba
Mecha Design: Naohiro Washio, Kanetake Ebikawa, Ippei Gyoubu, Kenji Teraoka, Tamotsu Shinohara
Art: Kusanagi
Composer: Masaru Yokoyama
—P.D. 323.
Gjallarhorn’s political intervention into the Arbrau Central Parliament expanded with the use of Mobile Suit military force. Tekkadan, a faction of young men from Mars, were the ones who ended the incident.
Word of Tekkadan’s efforts even reached the ears of Wistario Apham, a boy born on the Ladonittsa Colony that floats above Venus. Venus, which was defeated by Mars in the recultivation race, is a remote planet that even the four major economies have shown no interest in. Inhabitants of the planet do not even carry IDs, and it is currently only used as a place of exile for criminals.
Wistario wishes to change the current state of his birthplace. That is when a girl piloting a mech called “Urðr Hunt” appears before him.
