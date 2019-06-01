GUNDAM IRON-BLOODED ORPHANS: URÐR HUNT - New Spinoff Mobile App

—P.D. 323.

Gjallarhorn’s political intervention into the Arbrau Central Parliament expanded with the use of Mobile Suit military force. Tekkadan, a faction of young men from Mars, were the ones who ended the incident.

Word of Tekkadan’s efforts even reached the ears of Wistario Apham, a boy born on the Ladonittsa Colony that floats above Venus. Venus, which was defeated by Mars in the recultivation race, is a remote planet that even the four major economies have shown no interest in. Inhabitants of the planet do not even carry IDs, and it is currently only used as a place of exile for criminals.