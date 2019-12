Bandai Namco Has Just Released New DLC For SD GUNDAM G GENERATION CROSS RAYS; More Content To Come

Bandai Namco has just released some brand-new DLC for the recently released SD GUNDAM G Generation CROSS RAYS , and with new trailer they reveal tentative dates for upcoming content.

Beyond creation, four eras come together as one! Discover the latest entry in this iconic Tactical RPG series. Form your own team of SD Gundams and deploy for battle -- with units from Mobile Suit Gundam Wing, SEED, 00, and Iron-Blooded Orphans!

Althoughonly became available on Steam a couple of weeks ago, Bandai Namco has already released today the game's first DLC — and it is adding a small bunch of missions to keep things fresh for fans of the series.Bandai Namco released a trailer that shows off some gameplay of the three new dispatch missions they have added; these being After War Gundam X's "The Dream I Once Saw Mission!", ∀ Gundam's "The Wind of Turn A Mission!", and Mobile Suit Gundam AGE's "Stand Up Mission!"The good news don't end there, since Bandai Namco also revealed tentative daates for the upcoming DLC, with Added Dispatch Mission Sets #1, #2, and #3 becoming available in January, February, and March; official release dates will, however, be revealed in the future.Check it out:



SD GUNDAM G Generation CROSS RAYS is currently available on Steam.