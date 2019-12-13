Bandai Namco Has Just Released New DLC For SD GUNDAM G GENERATION CROSS RAYS; More Content To Come
Although SD GUNDAM G Generation CROSS RAYS only became available on Steam a couple of weeks ago, Bandai Namco has already released today the game's first DLC — and it is adding a small bunch of missions to keep things fresh for fans of the series.
Bandai Namco has just released some brand-new DLC for the recently released SD GUNDAM G Generation CROSS RAYS, and with new trailer they reveal tentative dates for upcoming content.
Bandai Namco released a trailer that shows off some gameplay of the three new dispatch missions they have added; these being After War Gundam X's "The Dream I Once Saw Mission!", ∀ Gundam's "The Wind of Turn A Mission!", and Mobile Suit Gundam AGE's "Stand Up Mission!"
The good news don't end there, since Bandai Namco also revealed tentative daates for the upcoming DLC, with Added Dispatch Mission Sets #1, #2, and #3 becoming available in January, February, and March; official release dates will, however, be revealed in the future.
Check it out:
Beyond creation, four eras come together as one! Discover the latest entry in this iconic Tactical RPG series. Form your own team of SD Gundams and deploy for battle -- with units from Mobile Suit Gundam Wing, SEED, 00, and Iron-Blooded Orphans!
SD GUNDAM G Generation CROSS RAYS is currently available on Steam.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]