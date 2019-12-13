 Bandai Namco Has Just Released New DLC For SD GUNDAM G GENERATION CROSS RAYS; More Content To Come
Bandai Namco has just released some brand-new DLC for the recently released SD GUNDAM G Generation CROSS RAYS, and with new trailer they reveal tentative dates for upcoming content.

Josh Berger | 12/13/2019
Filed Under: "Gundam" Source: GameFragger
Although SD GUNDAM G Generation CROSS RAYS only became available on Steam a couple of weeks ago, Bandai Namco has already released today the game's first DLC — and it is adding a small bunch of  missions to keep things fresh for fans of the series.

Bandai Namco released a trailer that shows off some gameplay of the three new dispatch missions they have added; these being After War Gundam X's "The Dream I Once Saw Mission!", ∀ Gundam's "The Wind of Turn A Mission!", and Mobile Suit Gundam AGE's "Stand Up Mission!"

The good news don't end there, since Bandai Namco also revealed tentative daates for the upcoming DLC, with Added Dispatch Mission Sets #1, #2, and #3 becoming available in January, February, and March; official release dates will, however, be revealed in the future.

Check it out:





Beyond creation, four eras come together as one! Discover the latest entry in this iconic Tactical RPG series. Form your own team of SD Gundams and deploy for battle -- with units from Mobile Suit Gundam Wing, SEED, 00, and Iron-Blooded Orphans!

SD GUNDAM G Generation CROSS RAYS is currently available on Steam.
