CALL OF DUTY Announces Crossover Collaboration With MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM

Activision and Bandai Namco have announced a new collaboration that will see the arrival of Mobile Suit Gundam legends in Call of Duty.

The crossover event, which kicks off next month, brings legends from the Gundam series to the front lines of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, Call of Duty: Warzone, and Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile. Players will be able to purchase new Operator skins based on legends from across the Mobile Suit Gundam series.

Regardless of which Call of Duty game you're playing, you'll have the opportunity to purchase any of the Gundam Tracer Packs that will be available during the event.

Soar to new heights and awaken your Newtype power with the forthcoming Mobile Suit Gundam skins coming in Season 4



💥 RX-78-2 Gundam

💥 MS-06S Zaku II

XVX-016 Gundam Aerial

Three Gundam Tracer Packs have been revealed so far:

The “Tracer Pack: Mobile Suit – RX-78-2 Gundam” Bundle includes the “RX-78-2 Gundam” Operator Skin, three Blueprints (two with “Gundam Tracers” and “Mobile Suit Malfunction Dismemberment” Death Effects), Calling Card, Emblem, two Loading Screens, two Weapon Stickers, two Weapon Charms, Large Decal, and the “Newtype Finisher” Finishing Move.

The “Tracer Pack: Mobile Suit – MS-06S Zaku II” Bundle comes with the “MS-06S Zaku II” Operator Skin, three Blueprints (with “Zaku Tracers” and “Mobile Suit Malfunction Dismemberment” Death Effects), a Calling Card, Emblem, two Loading Screens, two Weapon Stickers, Weapon Charm, a Large Decal, and the “Searing Slash” Finishing Move.

Lastly, “Tracer Pack: Mobile Suit – XVX-016 Gundam Aerial” Bundle comes with the “XVX-016 Gundam Aerial” Operator Skin, three Blueprints (two with “Aerial Tracers” and “Mobile Suit Malfunction Dismemberment” Death Effects), a Calling Card, Emblem, three Weapon Charms, two Large Decals, three Weapon Stickers, and three Loading Screens.

All three Mobile Suit Gundam Tracer Packs will be available to purchase across the Call of Duty games in June.

An imminent threat approaches. Get your Call of Duty #Warzone and #MW3 Season 4 briefing now



🗺 Three brand-new Core 6v6 Maps

💻 Demolition, Hyper Cranked, and Havoc MP Modes

🪂 New Urzikstan updates

🔫 New Marksman Rifle

Gundam comes to Call of…

The Mobile Suit Gundam anime television series first premiered in Japan in 1979 and lasted until 1980, spanning 43 episodes. It was the first Gundam series, which has since been adapted into numerous sequels, spin-offs, and even video games. Speaking of video games, Gundam Breaker 4 is set to release on August 29, 2024.