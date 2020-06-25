Check Out The Pre-Order Trailer For MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM EXTREME VS. MAXIBOOST ON

With short new trailer, Bandai Namco has announced that Mobile Suit Gundam Extreme VS. Maxiboost ON for the PlayStation 4 is now available for pre-orders.

Mobile Suit Gundam Extreme VS. Maxiboost ON has been in Japanese arcades since March of 2016, and Bandai Namco revealed earlier this year that they were working on a port of the game; one that would feature everything that's included in the original game, and that will release for the PlayStation 4 next month.

For those unaware of the game, it is basically a 2on2 team battle game that allows players to pilot over 180 suits from the Gundam series' long, and rich history, while engaging other players in some fast-paced mecha fights; well, this is Gundam after all.

Bandai Namco even announced that an Open Beta for Mobile Suit Gundam Extreme VS. Maxiboost ON, featuring a bunch of modes for players to sink their teeth in and decide whether this is a game they would want to purchase when it becomes available on the 30th of July.

Today the developer has announced that pre-orders for the game are currently available via Bandai Namco's official website for Mobile Suit Gundam Extreme VS. Maxiboost ON, and those who pre-order will be getting Gundam Barbatos Lupus Rex and Operator Sthesia from Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2, as well as an additional 24 hours of Open Beta access.

With the announcement, Bandai Namco also released a short gameplay trailer to get players excited for the upcoming title, so be sure to check it out down below, and don't forget to leave us a comment in the comments section.

Have a look:

“MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM EXTREME VS. MAXIBOOST ON”, the popular Japanese arcade GUNDAM game, is coming soon to PlayStation®4! Featuring an extreme battle system and Mobile Suits from across the series’ history, fans will finally have a chance to take 2-vs-2 combat to the next level!

Mobile Suit Gundam Extreme VS. Maxiboost ON will be available exclusively for the PlayStation 4 on the 30th of July.