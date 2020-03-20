GUNDAM: BEYOND New Video Set To Premiere At Life Size Gundam
Gundam: Beyond is revealing another new adventure for Banagher Links. Hit the jump for more info on the next "Beyond" video installment!
In celebrating the 40th anniversary of Mobile Suit Gundam, Gundam: Beyond, is Sunrise's way to celebrate in a very unique way. Following Banagher Links, protagonist of Mobile Suit Gundam UC, Links travels to various worlds of the Gundam franchise that really highlight what makes the series so special.
Gundam: Beyond's website, Gundam.info, has announced that the next 30 minute video in the Wall-G series will be premiering at DiverCity Tokyo Plaza's Festival Plaza, in Odaibo. Next to the life Unicorn Gundam statue! The screening is set to take place on March 20th!
Excited for the new short film? Happy to see more Gundam? We would love to hear your thoughts in the usual spot!
