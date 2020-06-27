GUNDAM BUILD DIVERS RE:RISE New Episodes Of Anime Set To Resume After Delay Due To COVID-19

Another series is returning after a long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hit the jump to find out when new episodes of Gundam Build Divers Re:RISE will begin airing!

The most recent series in Sunrise's Build project, Gundam Build Divers Re:RISE is a sequel series to the previously released Gundam Build Divers. The anime takes place a couple of years after the original series but contains an entirely independent story with new characters.

The series premiered in October of last year to praise from fans. The Gundam Build series typically take all of the action of Gundam and have them take place with customized figurines of Gundams. These models are then made to compete with another player's model in a tournament-style setting.

Earlier in the year, the COVID-19 pandemic was spreading throughout the world and causing many businesses to close and many productions to halt or postpone their plans. This included the newest episodes for Re:RISE. The most recent episode for the series that was released was episode 18, in May.

However, it looks like the wait for new episodes has finally come to an end! An announcement from the series' official website has confirmed that new episodes will begin to release again, this July!

With the show finally back on track, now is a great time to watch the previous episodes and get caught up. Make sure to share your thoughts on the return of the series in the comments!

The anime is set two years after the story of Gundam Build Divers , with a new version of the "Gunpla Battle Nexus Online" (GBN) game, and new Divers: Hiroto, a lone Diver who plays like a mercenary; Kazami, a wanderer who goes between parties; May, a mysterious solo Diver who participates in Gunpla Battles all day; and Parviz, a beginner Diver who has an introverted attitude but desires co-op play. While all four live solitary existences, they are brought together by circumstance to form a team in an experience that goes beyond GBN.

Gundam Build Divers Re:RISE returns on July 9th, on the Sunrise Youtube channel, and then in Japan on July 11th and 14th!