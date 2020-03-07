GUNDAM BUILD DIVERS RE:RISE New Promo Released Ahead Of Series Return After COVID-19 Delay

The widely successful second season to Gundam Build Divers, Gundam Build Divers: Re:RISE is finally coming back from hiatus. Hit the jump to check out the new promo to celebrate!

Since the premiere of the first season to Gundam Build Divers: Re:RISE, the anime has been met with an even more positive response than the original series, Gundam Build Divers. The series has also had a second season both greenlit and released.

Gundam Build Divers: Re:RISE takes place sometime after the original series and features new characters, new mechs, and a brand new story. The premise has caused a whole new era of Gundam fans who participate in the gunpla style of combat through various video games. The new way these mecha fight has even added a whole new level of immersion for fans by making the storyline so accessible.

As the series was airing on the Gundam Youtube channel, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the series to go on a hiatus, just as it reached its 18th episode. Fans can still go back and watch the previous episodes but for some time, no one knew when the series would continue. However, thanks to an amazing promo video released on the Gundam.info Youtube channel, the break is finally over!

As of now, the series will continue with episode 19 this July! Make sure to check out the new promo and don't forget to share your thoughts in the comments section!





The anime is set two years after the story of Gundam Build Divers , with a new version of the "Gunpla Battle Nexus Online" (GBN) game, and new Divers: Hiroto, a lone Diver who plays like a mercenary; Kazami, a wanderer who goes between parties; May, a mysterious solo Diver who participates in Gunpla Battles all day; and Parviz, a beginner Diver who has an introverted attitude but desires co-op play. While all four live solitary existences, they are brought together by circumstance to form a team in an experience that goes beyond GBN.



Gundam Build Divers: Re:RISE season 2 returns with new episodes on Sunrise's Gundam Channel on Youtube on July 9