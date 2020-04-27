GUNDAM BUILD DIVERS RE:RISE Postpones New Episodes Of Anime Due To COVID-19

New Gundam series, Build Divers Re:RISE, has been forced to postpone new episodes due to COVID-19. Hit the jump for more details on when to expect the series' return!

Gundam Build Divers has been one of the more unique iterations of the Gundam brand. The series focuses on the concept of Gunpla, which focuses on people who build and customize their own Gundam models and use them to battle with other fighters, in competition. The series has been a massive hit and even, recently, spawned a brand new season!

The second season Gundam Build Divers Re:RISE, premiered at the beginning of April. The series focuses on new pilots, two years after the events of the original season. The new pilots, all from different backgrounds, join to a form an unlikely team and compete. As of now, the series is approaching 20 episodes until the recent worldwide pandemic began to slow down productions.

With the entire country of Japan in a state of emergency, many anime series have been forced to be put on hold. Sadly, this has included Gundam Build Divers Re:RISE. As of now, the 18th episode of the series plans to air on May 7th. Every new episode, starting wit h19, will be delayed. In the meantime, the Gundam Youtube channel and Japanese TV channels will be playing selected episodes.With no word on when the show will return, it is best to stay tuned to the official website until then.





Sad to see the series on hold? Hoping that the wait won't be too long? Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments section!