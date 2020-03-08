GUNDAM SIDE STORY: THE BLUE DESTINY Manga Remake Enters The 'Final Battle'

The remake of the classic manga of the same name Gundam Side Story: The Blue Destiny has announced that the series will be entering its final battle. Hit the jump to learn more!

Initially released in 1996, as a retelling of the Blue Destiny Gundam games, the Mobile Suit Gundam side story was brought to life by Mizuho Takayama. While a hit during its release, the story wasn't revisited until 2015 with a whole new creative team.

Gundam Side Story: The Blue Destiny, was brought to the focus of fans, for a second time, by creative duo Yo Taichi and Tomohiro Chiba. With the help of Kunio Okawara and Naoki as mechanical designers, the series has released eight compiled volumes so far.

While the book has been running strong, so far, a recent announcement has also come, from the September issue of Kadokawa's Gundam Ace magazine, that the series is approaching the 'final battle' of the series.

With no official end date on the series, it is essential to note that now is an excellent time to start gearing up for a fantastic battle.





Yuu Kajima is a soldier with the Earth Federation Forces during the One-Year War, testing new technology before it's mass produced. During a routine battle, he and his teammates come under attack from a mysterious blue Mobile Suit that attacks like a monster, barely escaping with their lives. Returning to base, Yuu is assigned to pilot that same machine - Blue Destiny. As he uses his new machine and clashes with Zeon ace Nimbus Schatzen, Yuu learns that there may be more to the enigmatic Blue Destiny and its EXAM System than he previously thought.



Gundam Side Story: The Blue Destiny continues to publish new chapters on Kadokawa's Gundam Ace magazine!