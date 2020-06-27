MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM: AGGRESSOR Manga To Go On Brief Hiatus For Creator's Health

The creator of the manga series, Mobile Suit Gundam: Aggressor , has announced that the series will be going on a hiatus so he may recover from an illness. Hit the jump for more information!

In 2014, Daichi Banjou launched Mobile Suit Gundam: Aggressor. The book published in the pages of Shogakukan's Shonen Sunday S magazine and told the unique story of a Gundam squad who defects from the Zeon side.

The series, while not as well known as others, stands on its own merits as one of the more different stories in the Gundam franchise and manga. Since its release, the series has sold 12 volumes, with the 13th coming this year.

As with all manga creators, the constant working and long hours can take a toll. Because of this, many creators tend to fall ill, and it forces series to have to go on breaks, while the creator recovers. Aggressor is no exception to that fact.

In a recent reveal from Banjou, who has also worked on Mobile Suit Gundam: The Hunters in Black, the series will be taking a brief hiatus, as he recovers from an illness that has been ailing him. Sadly, there was no official timeframe for the length of the break.

While the break from the series can be a letdown, this is a great moment to complete collections of volumes or catch up on missed chapters. Make sure to share your thoughts on the hiatus, and don't forget to wish Banjou a safe and speedy recovery!

The story follows the Aggressor unit, a “traitor” Federation unit of soldiers who defected from the Zeon side.

Mobile Suit Gundam: Aggressor will return soon!