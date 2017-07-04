Gundam Headlines

Mobile Suit Gundam Composer Yūshi Matsuyama Dies After House Fire

Taylor Beames | 4/7/2017
Filed Under: "Gundam"
omposer Yūshi Matsuyama (real name Shigeru Matsuyama) passed away on Friday due to burns sustained in a house fire. He was 79.

The fire broke out at Matsuyama's two-story residence at around 4:30 p.m. on Friday and burned about 10 square meters of a second-floor Japanese-style room. Matsuyama was rescued from the room, but he had sustained burns. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Matsuyama was a composer known for his work on television shows, movies, and commercials. He composed the music and arranged the theme songs for the original 1979 Mobile Suit Gundam anime, and he returned to the franchise in recent years to compose insert songs for the Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin original video anime. He also notably arranged theme songs for Alps no Shōjo Heidi, Majokko Megu-chan, and Shin Kyojin no Hoshi.
