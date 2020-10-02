MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM EXTREME VS. MAXI BOOST ON Gets Handy Informational Trailer From The Producers
Fans of the Mobile Suit Gundam series were ecstatic to find out that Bandai Namco was finally going to localise Mobile Suit Gundam Extreme Vs. Maxiboost ON — a 2v2 action-adventure game based on the long-running mech series — and that the game is coming out as a PlayStation 4 exclusive.
The producers of Mobile Suit Gundam Extreme Vs. Maxiboost ON have recently released a new gameplay trailer that also tells players everything they need to know about the game.
The original Mobile Suit Gundam Extreme Vs. Maxiboost ON was released for Japanese arcades in 2016, and is expected to launch at a yet-to-be-determined date this year; Bandai Namco, however, didn't give players a tentative release date for the upcoming title, but the news alone was enough to get everyone excited for some action-packed mech battles once the game finally arrives.
Considering that not many Western players know about Mobile Suit Gundam Extreme Vs. Maxiboost ON, Bandai Namco decided to share an informational gameplay trailer — in order to get players familiar with some of the game's gameplay mechanics — with Bandai Namco producer Okubo and Mobile Suit Gundam Extreme Vs. Maxiboost producr Chiba themselves revealing information about the upcoming title.
Check it out:
“MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM EXTREME VS. MAXIBOOST ON”, the popular Japanese arcade GUNDAM game, is coming soon to PlayStation®4! Featuring an extreme battle system and Mobile Suits from across the series’ history, fans will finally have a chance to take 2-vs-2 combat to the next level!
Mobile Suit Gundam Extreme Vs. Maxiboost ON will become available exclusively for the PlayStation 4 in 2020.
