MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM EXTREME VS. MAXIBOOST ON: Check Out The Single-Player Trailer For The Upcoming Title

Bandai Namco has officially released a single-player trailer for Mobile Suit Gundam Extreme VS. Maxiboost ON , ahead of its long-awaited release in just a few more days.

Mobile Suit Gundam Extreme VS. Maxiboost ON is only a mere two days away from finally becoming available in North America, after being initially released in 2016 for Japanese arcade cabinets, as a PlayStation 4 exclusive; giving fans the chance to try out this action-packed title based on the popular Mobile Suit Gundam series.

Bandai Namco initially made the announcement that the game was being localised in January of this year, but fans here in the West have been keeping their fingers crossed for the game to release here since it launched four years ago. So the waiting has still been somewhat painful for hardcore fans.

The good news is that ever since Bandai Namco announced Mobile Suit Gundam Extreme VS. Maxiboost ON for the PlayStation 4, the developers have been constantly sharing new trailers and keeping fans posted on the game's development; everything they've revealed so far has made players even more excited for the upcoming title.

Today, however, Bandai Namco revealed that Mobile Suit Gundam Extreme VS. Maxiboost ON isn't just a simple port of its arcade counterpart, as they are introducing over 200 missions via the all-new, and exclusive to PlayStation 4, "Maxi Boost Mission."

For those of you wondering, "Maxi Boost Mission" is the game's new single-player mode — in which players will be able to take on a myriad of missions, fully customise their Gundam, and eventually progress and take on other, more difficult missions.

Take a look:

“MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM EXTREME VS. MAXIBOOST ON”, the popular Japanese arcade GUNDAM game, is coming soon to PlayStation®4! Featuring an extreme battle system and Mobile Suits from across the series’ history, fans will finally have a chance to take 2-vs-2 combat to the next level!

Mobile Suit Gundam Extreme VS. Maxiboost ON will be available exclusively for the PlayStation 4 on Thursday the 30th of July.