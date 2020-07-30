MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM EXTREME VS. MAXIBOOST ON Has Finally Become Available Today And Gets Action-Packed Trailer

With an action-packed trailer, Bandai Namco reminds fans of the Mobile Suit Gundam series that the long-awaited Mobile Suit Gundam Extreme VS. Maxiboost ON has finally become available.

Mobile Suit Gundam Extreme VS. Maxiboost is a 2-on-2 team battle fighting game that was originally released for Japanese arcade in 2016; giving players the chance to take control of some of their favourite Mobile suits from the long-running Mobile Suit Gundam series.

It wasn't until January of this year that fans received the great news that Bandai Namco was localising the arcade game in the form of Mobile Suit Gundam Extreme VS. Maxiboost ON, and that the game would be launching for the PlayStation 4 — as an exclusive title, no less — later this year.

Up until a few days ago, we were led to believe that Mobile Suit Gundam Extreme VS. Maxiboost ON was a glorified port of its arcade counterpart — albeit with online modes — but it turns out that the developers have also added a single-player mode; one that features a grand total of 200 missions.

The best news, however, is that the waiting is finally over, as Mobile Suit Gundam Extreme VS. Maxiboost ON has finally become available today here in the West, and Bandai Namco has shared an action-packed trailer to celebrate the occasion, and show off everything the game has to offer.

Check it out:

“MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM EXTREME VS. MAXIBOOST ON”, the popular Japanese arcade GUNDAM game, is coming soon to PlayStation®4! Featuring an extreme battle system and Mobile Suits from across the series’ history, fans will finally have a chance to take 2-vs-2 combat to the next level!

