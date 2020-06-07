MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM NT: Hit Animated Film Announces Blu-Ray Release This Fall

The 2018 film Mobile Suit Gundam NT is getting a western blu-ray release from Right Stuf! Hit the jump for all of the details of the upcoming film and what special features will be included!

In 2018, a brand new Gundam film titled, Mobile Suit Gundam NT, was released in Japan. Upon release, the movie was a smash hit. The movie garnered such praise that a year later, Fathom Events and Sunrise released the film to audiences in the west.

The movie tells a completely original story by Shunichi Yoshizawa and even features he fan-favorite mobile suit RX-0 Unicorn Gundam 03. Being that the film has been praised so highly by fans and creators alike, it is a surprise that it has been almost two years without a western home video release. Well, thanks to the news at Funimationcon2020, that wish has been granted.

Funimationcon is an annual convention that celebrates all things anime and Funimation. This year's event was held for a virtual audience, and many announcements were made over its two-day event. One such announcement was the Blu-ray release of Mobile Suit Gundam NT.

Distribution company Right Stuf will be releasing the film, which will feature a massive amount of special features including interviews, commercials, promos, trailers, videos of the premieres, and a short video titled "Zoltan Breaks Down the Universal Century in 3 Minutes".

With all of the new goodies packed into the film, fans of Gundam will no doubt be getting their money's worth, this October. Make sure to share your thoughts on the news in the comments!





U.C. 0097, one year after the opening of "Laplace's Box." Despite the revelation of the Universal Century Charter that acknowledges the existence and rights of Newtypes, the framework of the world has not been greatly altered.

The conflict later dubbed the "Laplace Incident" is thought to have ended with the downfall of the Neo Zeon remnants known as the Sleeves. In its final battle, two full psycho-frame mobile suits displayed power beyond human understanding. The white unicorn and the black lion were sealed away to remove this danger from people's consciousness, and they should now be completely forgotten.

However, the RX-0 Unicorn Gundam 03, which disappeared two years earlier, is now about to show itself in the Earth Sphere once more. A golden phoenix... named Phenex.



Mobile Suit Gundam NT will be released on Blu-ray on October 6th!